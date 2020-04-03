Global  

Bustle Digital Group shuts down The Outline as part of broader layoffs

TechCrunch Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Bustle Digital Group, owner of a portfolio of digital media properties including Bustle itself, says it laid off two dozen staffers today. That includes eliminating the entire staff of The Outline, a culture site that it acquired a year ago. In a statement, a BDG spokesperson said the company will continue to host The Outline’s archives, […]
