Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS 'Focal Fossa' Beta now available for download

betanews Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Today is Friday, meaning later this afternoon, we will officially be starting the weekend! Woo-hoo! Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, many of us will be spending our weekend downtime indoors once again. Sigh. The weekend is far less exciting when you've been self-quarantining for weeks due to a pandemic. Thankfully, we can all still have plenty of fun while indoors thanks to the internet. Not only can we stream video and music, but we can play online video games too. If you are a computer nerd, however, I have a much better suggestion -- install the Ubuntu Beta! That's right, Linux… [Continue Reading]
