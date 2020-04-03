Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > VUDU has Men in Black, The Matrix Trilogy, Pacific Rim, and more from $5 in 4K

VUDU has Men in Black, The Matrix Trilogy, Pacific Rim, and more from $5 in 4K

9to5Toys Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
VUDU has Men in Black, The Matrix Trilogy, Pacific Rim, and more from $5 in 4KVUDU’s *$4.99* weekend sale is back, this time with a number of 4K titles discounted to fantastic prices. One of our favorite films on sale is Men in Black, which is available in 4K at the aforementioned price. Normally $15 for the 4K copy on Google Play, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This age-old classic is one of my favorite movies of all-time. You’ll follow a story where both Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith take center stage in a man-verses-alien battle like never before. You’ll see aliens working side-by-side with humans, which is a concept we don’t see very often. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, or drop by VUDU for a full list of included titles.

more…

The post VUDU has Men in Black, The Matrix Trilogy, Pacific Rim, and more from $5 in 4K appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.