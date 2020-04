Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Amazon is delaying its annual Prime Day shopping event, typically held in July, until at least August, according to Reuters.

· Amazon also expects to take a $100 million hit as a result of extra inventory it must sell at a discount, Reuters reported, citing notes from an internal meeting.

