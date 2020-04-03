Upgrade your gaming desk with Respawn’s 120 Racing Chair at $111 (Reg. $163)

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Today only, as a ShellShocker, Respawn via Newegg is offering its 120 Racing Style Gaming Chair for *$111* *shipped*. For comparison, you’d pay around $163 at Amazon for this model right now, with today’s deal being one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re working from home (or just gaming in the office a bit more than normal), it’s probably time for a chair upgrade. This model from Respawn has a unique racing design that provides plenty of support for your back and neck, making it perfect for long gaming sessions. Plus, the overall design of this chair would match any gaming-focused battlestation, making it a must-have addition to your office. Ratings are slim but positive here, with Respawn being well-reviewed overall at Amazon.



