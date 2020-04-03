Bundle VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar with a $20 GC for $120 ($170 value)

Global  

Dell currently offers the VIZIO 36-inch 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar System (SB3621n) bundled with a $20 gift card for* $119.99 shipped*. Typically selling for up to $150 by itself at Best Buy, we last saw this sound bar sell for $148. Today’s offer amounts to a $170 value when you consider the credit, saving you 30% and marking the best we’ve seen to date. For those relying on the speakers built into your TV, VIZIO’s sound bar system is an affordable way to enjoy higher-quality audio. This model packs a DTS studio sound-enabled speaker array into its 36-inch form-factor. Bluetooth connectivity enters alongside optical and 3.5mm ports. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

