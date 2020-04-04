Zoom admits to routing some US calls through China

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As if the various privacy and security concerns that have plagued Zoom recently had not been enough, now it has been revealed that the company has been routing some calls made in North America through China. Asking whether Zoom is a "US company with a Chinese heart", security researchers at Citizen Lab reported their discovery that during test meetings, encryption and decryption keys were routed through a server in Bejing. This raised eyebrows, and the company has now tried to explain what happened and issued its second apology this week. See also: Zoom security vulnerability can be used to steal… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

