Zoom admits to routing some US calls through China
Saturday, 4 April 2020 () As if the various privacy and security concerns that have plagued Zoom recently had not been enough, now it has been revealed that the company has been routing some calls made in North America through China. Asking whether Zoom is a "US company with a Chinese heart", security researchers at Citizen Lab reported their discovery that during test meetings, encryption and decryption keys were routed through a server in Bejing. This raised eyebrows, and the company has now tried to explain what happened and issued its second apology this week. See also: Zoom security vulnerability can be used to steal… [Continue Reading]
Officials in New York City have banned the video conferencing platform Zoom in its school over security concerns. The privacy concerns come after there has been an increasing amount of "Zoom bombings," which is when unprotected calls are interrupted by hackers who use inappropriate or abusive...