Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Zoom admits to routing some US calls through China

Zoom admits to routing some US calls through China

betanews Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
As if the various privacy and security concerns that have plagued Zoom recently had not been enough, now it has been revealed that the company has been routing some calls made in North America through China. Asking whether Zoom is a "US company with a Chinese heart", security researchers at Citizen Lab reported their discovery that during test meetings, encryption and decryption keys were routed through a server in Bejing. This raised eyebrows, and the company has now tried to explain what happened and issued its second apology this week. See also: Zoom security vulnerability can be used to steal… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: New York City Bans Zoom in Its Schools Over Security Concerns

New York City Bans Zoom in Its Schools Over Security Concerns 00:23

 Officials in New York City have banned the video conferencing platform Zoom in its school over security concerns. The privacy concerns come after there has been an increasing amount of "Zoom bombings," which is when unprotected calls are interrupted by hackers who use inappropriate or abusive...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Millions of people love the video conferencing app Zoom and so do hackers [Video]

Millions of people love the video conferencing app Zoom and so do hackers

The increasingly popular video app Zoom is drawing criticism for security flaws and privacy issues.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:30Published
How the 'West Side Story' cast stays connected online during coronavirus lockdown [Video]

How the 'West Side Story' cast stays connected online during coronavirus lockdown

How the 'West Side Story' cast stays connected online during the coronavirus quarantine: Zoom video calls.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 02:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Taiwan's government bans official use of Zoom, days after the firm admitted to 'mistakenly' routing some calls through China

Taiwan's government bans official use of Zoom, days after the firm admitted to 'mistakenly' routing some calls through China· The Taiwanese government has banned all official use of Zoom, dealing yet another blow to the videoconferencing service. · Zoom has faced myriad security...
Business Insider

Stolen Zoom account credentials are freely available on the dark web

Loved, hated, trusted and feared in just about equal measure, Zoom has been all but unavoidable in recent weeks. Following on from a combination of privacy and...
betanews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.