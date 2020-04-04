Upgrade your home security with refurb HomeKit Arlo Pro/2 cameras from $80 Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished Arlo Pro and Pro 2 Cameras and Security Systems from *$79.99 Prime* *shipped*. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. One of our favorites from the sale is a HomeKit-enabled Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera 2-Pack System alongside two Arlo Smart Lights for *$219.99*. Originally $730, you’d pay around $485 buying the cameras and lights separately at Amazon right now. This is a match for our last mention and is the best available. These cameras offer native HomeKit support thanks to an update from Arlo, and you’ll be able to enjoy 7-days of free online cloud recording included with your purchase. Plus, with the included Smart Lights, you’ll not only see around your home during the day, but it’ll be properly illuminated at night, which ensures you always know what’s going on. Rated 4.2/5 stars. All sale products ship with a 90-day warranty. Shop the discounted selection of Arlo Pro and Pro 2 cameras here. Plus, you can learn more about Arlo Pro 2’s HomeKit support in our hands-on look.



