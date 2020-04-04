Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Upgrade your home security with refurb HomeKit Arlo Pro/2 cameras from $80

Upgrade your home security with refurb HomeKit Arlo Pro/2 cameras from $80

9to5Toys Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished Arlo Pro and Pro 2 Cameras and Security Systems from *$79.99 Prime* *shipped*. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. One of our favorites from the sale is a HomeKit-enabled Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera 2-Pack System alongside two Arlo Smart Lights for *$219.99*. Originally $730, you’d pay around $485 buying the cameras and lights separately at Amazon right now. This is a match for our last mention and is the best available. These cameras offer native HomeKit support thanks to an update from Arlo, and you’ll be able to enjoy 7-days of free online cloud recording included with your purchase. Plus, with the included Smart Lights, you’ll not only see around your home during the day, but it’ll be properly illuminated at night, which ensures you always know what’s going on. Rated 4.2/5 stars. All sale products ship with a 90-day warranty. Shop the discounted selection of Arlo Pro and Pro 2 cameras here. Plus, you can learn more about Arlo Pro 2’s HomeKit support in our hands-on look.

more…

The post Upgrade your home security with refurb HomeKit Arlo Pro/2 cameras from $80 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aapl4ever

Apple Inc. RT @9to5toys: Upgrade your home security with refurb HomeKit Arlo Pro/2 cameras from $80 https://t.co/fdVriRfeqU by @pcamp96 14 minutes ago

anith

Anith Gopal Upgrade your home security with refurb HomeKit Arlo Pro/2 cameras from $80 https://t.co/pkKEattiGw https://t.co/0xxVOIOaWx 3 hours ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Upgrade your home security with refurb HomeKit Arlo Pro/2 cameras from $80 https://t.co/fdVriRfeqU by @pcamp96 3 hours ago

CPlexingtonky

Lexington Home Security - Cornerstone Protection Advantages of Having a Keyless Door Lock With smart security systems & automation technologies, the smart door loc… https://t.co/jPLgRPCktL 5 hours ago

CrystalCruz2020

Crystal Cruz RT @ring: Looking to update to smart lighting in and around your home? With our first-ever Ring Smart LED light bulbs and three new solar-p… 15 hours ago

ring

Ring Looking to update to smart lighting in and around your home? With our first-ever Ring Smart LED light bulbs and thr… https://t.co/3GyVOUVeXN 1 day ago

HartlineAlarm

Hartline Alarm Co. We strive to bring you the best home security and automation services around. If you have a previous home alarm sys… https://t.co/8VkWOvOwKr 1 day ago

FossSecurity

Foss Security Does your security system need a spring makeover? From home monitoring solutions to energy savings, is your existin… https://t.co/3MD2YtMU1p 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.