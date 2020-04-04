Read about the Lost City of the Monkey God, enjoy The Economist, more from $1

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a number of digital magazines and Kindle eBooks on sale from *$0.99*. For starters, you’ll be able to score a wide selection of Kindle eBooks on sale from *$0.99*. One of the best titles on sale here is The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story at *$3.99*. Normally $12 for the Kindle eBook, the hardcover goes for closer to $15 normally and this is among the best we’ve seen. You’ll get to read the story about a journalist who, in 1940, claims to have found the Lost City of the Monkey God. He even returned with artifacts but committed suicide before being able to really tell anyone about what he discovered. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands, and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Head below for great deals on magazines, or drop by Amazon’s landing page for more Kindle eBook deals.



