PlayStation 5 uncovered: The Mark Cerny tech deep dive Richard Leadbetter, Eurogamer If you're craving even more explanation on the PlayStation 5 than lead architect Mark Cerny shared during his in-depth chat a couple weeks ago, get comfy. Eur...

You Might Like

Tweets about this twood3 RT @engadget: Recommended Reading: Inside the PlayStation 5 with Mark Cerny https://t.co/bT6mTHzFdT https://t.co/gbSIkMuXHt 6 minutes ago dalton30 RT @southsidetech: Recommended Reading: Inside the PlayStation 5 with Mark Cerny https://t.co/LhJioquOJa https://t.co/48jfOWaSbx 8 minutes ago Southside Technology Recommended Reading: Inside the PlayStation 5 with Mark Cerny https://t.co/LhJioquOJa https://t.co/48jfOWaSbx 16 minutes ago IT Networks Aust Recommended Reading: Inside the PlayStation 5 with Mark Cerny https://t.co/YENwQLBhMA 23 minutes ago тecнpro х¹ RT @engadgetgaming: Recommended Reading: Inside the PlayStation 5 with Mark Cerny https://t.co/Ee1L8iB6fO https://t.co/kFHHMyxfGZ 24 minutes ago Ric Olsen Recommended Reading: Inside the PlayStation 5 with Mark Cerny https://t.co/Ul1KVfHyHF via @ric9871ric #retweet… https://t.co/NEIaV8o7kF 24 minutes ago Noah Swint Recommended Reading: Inside the PlayStation 5 with Mark Cerny https://t.co/33665lOhc7 25 minutes ago Engadget Gaming Recommended Reading: Inside the PlayStation 5 with Mark Cerny https://t.co/Ee1L8iB6fO https://t.co/kFHHMyxfGZ 29 minutes ago