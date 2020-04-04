Global  

5G coronavirus conspiracy theory is dangerous fake nonsense, UK says

Reuters Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
A conspiracy theory that links 5G mobile telecommunications masts to the spread of the novel coronavirus is dangerous fake news and completely false, Britain said on Saturday after masts in several parts of the country were torched.
News video: Gove: 5G conspiracy theory 'dangerous nonsense'

 Michael Gove has called the conspiracy theory linking 5G to the spread of coronavirus dangerous nonsense.

