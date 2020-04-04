9to5Mac reported last month that Apple is working on a redesigned wallpaper settings panel for iOS, based on an early build of iOS 14, which includes images separated by categories and more. Now Twitter user DongleBookPro, who often shares some images of Apple’s internal products, has today posted screenshots that shows the new wallpaper settings panel from iOS 14 in action. more… The post Leaked iOS 14 screenshot shows new wallpaper settings, beta code reveals Home screen widgets appeared first on 9to5Mac.



iOS 14 Could Offer Home Screen Widgets, Wallpaper Customizations iOS 14 could offer home screen widgets and wallpaper customizations for the first time, according to 9to5Mac and Twitter user DongleBookPro. Apple is reportedly...

MacRumours.com 9 hours ago



Apple may bring 'real' home screen widgets to iOS 14 Widgets have been present in iOS for years, but they're usually on a dedicated screen rather than wherever you want them to be, as with Android. Soon,...

engadget 8 hours ago



