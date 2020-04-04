Leaked iOS 14 screenshot shows new wallpaper settings, beta code reveals Home screen widgets
Saturday, 4 April 2020 () 9to5Mac reported last month that Apple is working on a redesigned wallpaper settings panel for iOS, based on an early build of iOS 14, which includes images separated by categories and more. Now Twitter user DongleBookPro, who often shares some images of Apple’s internal products, has today posted screenshots that shows the new wallpaper settings panel from iOS 14 in action.
