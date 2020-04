Salesforce could see lower demand right now, but its fundamental business model makes it well-equipped to withstand a recession, analysts say (CRM) Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Salesforce and other cloud software companies are well-positioned to withstand a financial crisis, like the one we're now facing due to the coronavirus pandemic, analysts tell Business Insider.

· While Salesforce may feel some near term pressure as corporations cut back on spending, it has a business model and market... · Salesforce and other cloud software companies are well-positioned to withstand a financial crisis, like the one we're now facing due to the coronavirus pandemic, analysts tell Business Insider.· While Salesforce may feel some near term pressure as corporations cut back on spending, it has a business model and market 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gary Meadows Salesforce could see lower demand right now, but its fundamental business model makes it well-equipped to withstand… https://t.co/3dlGSMk17Q 1 day ago Aniket Kohale Salesforce could see lower demand right now, but its fundamental business model makes it well-equipped to withstand… https://t.co/lxTZb3xFhW 2 days ago Yunnoh Web Salesforce could see lower demand right now, but its fundamental business model makes it well-equipped to withstand… https://t.co/QiggvE3g2p 2 days ago ✨MC Capital Ventures✨ RT @businessinsider: Salesforce could see lower demand right now, but its fundamental business model makes it well-equipped to withstand a… 2 days ago Jazz Drummer Salesforce could see lower demand right now, but its fundamental business model makes it well-equipped to withstand… https://t.co/NXaZD3nqsX 2 days ago Techie Wiz RT @HPTarget: Salesforce could see lower demand right now, but its fundamental business model makes it well-equipped to withstand a recessi… 2 days ago HP Targeting, Inc. Salesforce could see lower demand right now, but its fundamental business model makes it well-equipped to withstand… https://t.co/1TpNKSi2Wq 2 days ago Principal-IT Salesforce could see lower demand right now, but its fundamental business model makes it well-equipped to withstand… https://t.co/xcj1jkTpFd 2 days ago