LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen Review: imperfect, yet magical

What is the form-factor future of smartphones? That's a damn good question. Will smartphones with foldable screens really become the norm? I'd like to think so, but as of today, the technology is just not ready. Sadly, these devices with screens that fold are far too delicate. Even when they don't break entirely, they often have an unseemly crease on the screen. Not to mention, they tend to be quite expensive too. Until those issues can be ironed out (pun intended), consumers won't be willing to part with their hard-earned money. So, what should a consumer that likes the idea… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

