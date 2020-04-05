Cheap gas and weaker US rules for fuel economy aren't going to help Tesla sell more electric cars (TSLA) Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

· Tesla must confront a world in which gas prices are collapsing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the US government just weakened fuel-economy standards that had been established under the Obama administration.

· The company could manage one of those developments, but having two occur at the same time could be challenging.

·... · Tesla must confront a world in which gas prices are collapsing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the US government just weakened fuel-economy standards that had been established under the Obama administration.· The company could manage one of those developments, but having two occur at the same time could be challenging. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Lisa Campbell RT @businessinsider: Cheap gas and weaker US rules for fuel economy aren't going to help Tesla sell more electric cars https://t.co/cMSc0hy… 4 minutes ago Business Insider Cheap gas and weaker US rules for fuel economy aren't going to help Tesla sell more electric cars https://t.co/cMSc0hyRGX 7 minutes ago Oskar Cheap gas+weaker US rules for fuel economy aren't going to help Tesla sell more electric cars HOWEVER since the tec… https://t.co/yV9QZPwp44 2 hours ago VIXC News Cheap gas and weaker US rules for fuel economy aren't going to help Tesla sell more ... - https://t.co/VPObPpj7MM #VIXC #LatestComments 3 hours ago