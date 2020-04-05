Global  

Sex toys, video games, and dolls: Amazon workers claim the company is still sending out whatever customers order despite pledges to prioritize essential goods

Business Insider Sunday, 5 April 2020
Sex toys, video games, and dolls: Amazon workers claim the company is still sending out whatever customers order despite pledges to prioritize essential goods· On March 17, Amazon announced that it would only accept orders for goods such as medical and sanitation supplies, and other high-demand products amid the global coronavirus outbreaks. 
· Amazon said claimed it would only deliver essential items in Italy and France, regardless of what it had in stock.
· However, Amazon...
News video: Amazon Workers Stage Walkout

Amazon Workers Stage Walkout 02:10

 Workers at an Amazon fulfillment center near Detroit, Michigan are calling for the company to provide more protections against coronavirus, as at least four employees have tested positive. A total of 40 warehouse workers staged a walkout on Wednesday and demanded that the company provide more safety...

