Fired US Navy captain reportedly emailed his coronavirus warning because he believed his boss would have prevented it

Business Insider Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
· Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt reportedly believed his dire letter warning of the coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship would not be allowed to be sent by his superiors.
· The acting Navy secretary, Thomas Modly, said that Crozier was "panicking" and was flabbergasted by him being "so out of character," he...
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Bay Area Congress Members Defend Fired Navy Ship Captain

Bay Area Congress Members Defend Fired Navy Ship Captain 01:56

 Congress members Jackie Speier and John Garamendi condemned the decision by Navy Secretary Thomas Modly to oust Capt. Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, from his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt over a leaked memo. Juliette Goodrich reports. (4-4-20)

