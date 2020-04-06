Fired US Navy captain reportedly emailed his coronavirus warning because he believed his boss would have prevented it
Monday, 6 April 2020 () · Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt reportedly believed his dire letter warning of the coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship would not be allowed to be sent by his superiors.
· The acting Navy secretary, Thomas Modly, said that Crozier was "panicking" and was flabbergasted by him being "so out of character," he...
Congress members Jackie Speier and John Garamendi condemned the decision by Navy Secretary Thomas Modly to oust Capt. Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, from his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt over a leaked memo. Juliette Goodrich reports. (4-4-20)