No “HDMI IN” On Xbox Series X Also Means “No Chromecast”?

Fossbytes Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The next-gen Xbox gaming console is one of the much-awaited hardware from Microsoft. In February, the company unveiled the Xbox Series X specifications to the public in all its glory. Microsoft may be making a lot of useful upgrades to the Xbox Series X. But at the same time, it’s also removing some hardware components […]

