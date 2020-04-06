Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller handles 8 zones for $183 (Reg. $230)

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Today only, Woot offers the Rachio 3 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for *$182.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Today’s deal is down from the usual $230 price tag. It just dropped to $199 at Amazon where we’ve seen it as low as $187 in the past. The latest Rachio smart sprinkler controller helps you save money and water by up to 50% thanks to an automated scheduling system. Leveraging built-in weather tracking technology, it will bypass “unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.” Rachio also touts an easy to install design, which typically takes around 30 minutes. Leverage the smartphone app to track your watering and other settings over time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



