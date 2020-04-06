Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Microsoft made a surprising move last year when it decided to rebuild its browser based on Chromium, the same foundation as Google Chrome. Now, that move has paid off big as Microsoft’s new Edge is now the second-most popular desktop browser.



more…



The post Microsoft’s new Chromium-based Edge is now the second-most popular desktop browser appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

