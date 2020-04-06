SoftBank's Masayoshi Son predicts 15 of the companies in its portfolio will go bankrupt Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son predicts that 15 of the companies that the SoftBank Vision Fund has backed will go bankrupt.

· In a new interview with Forbes, Son said that the fund has become more careful with cash installments after investing over $10 billion in WeWork that seems unlikely to pay off.

