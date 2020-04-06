America’s Test Kitchen Complete Cookbook for kids drops to just $2 on Kindle Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Amazon is now offering the America’s Test Kitchen: Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs Kindle edition for *$1.99*. Regularly as much as $20, this New York Times best-seller is at the lowest price we can find. Great for keeping the kids busy at home, this book is rated for grade four and up with over 100 “kid-tested” recipes and 20 desserts from America’s Test Kitchen. This 200+ page cookbook features step-by-step photos of tips and techniques for everything from breakfast tacos and cupcakes to your next sleepover treat. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers where it carries best-seller status. More details below. more…



The post America's Test Kitchen Complete Cookbook for kids drops to just $2 on Kindle appeared first on 9to5Toys.

