Google Doodle series will thank coronavirus helpers over the next two weeks Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Last week, Google released a simple and moving ad thanking healthcare workers around the world for combating COVID-19. The company is now continuing that praise by saying thank you to all coronavirus helpers with a series of Google Doodles over the next two weeks.



more…



The post Google Doodle series will thank coronavirus helpers over the next two weeks appeared first on 9to5Google. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this John Lloyd RT @9to5Google: Google Doodle series will thank coronavirus helpers over the next two weeks https://t.co/zGcEOpEvEG by @technacity https://… 2 hours ago 9to5Google.com Google Doodle series will thank coronavirus helpers over the next two weeks https://t.co/zGcEOpEvEG by @technacity https://t.co/JlqrV0MQI4 2 hours ago