Google Doodle series will thank coronavirus helpers over the next two weeks

9to5Google Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Last week, Google released a simple and moving ad thanking healthcare workers around the world for combating COVID-19. The company is now continuing that praise by saying thank you to all coronavirus helpers with a series of Google Doodles over the next two weeks.

