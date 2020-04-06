Elizabeth Holmes' defense lawyers are asking their work in the Theranos fraud case be deemed 'essential' so they can defy lockdown orders Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· The federal trial in the criminal case against Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of failed blood-testing startup Theranos, is scheduled to start in July.

· Holmes' lawyers recently asked the judge to rule the case as "essential," so that the defense team would be allowed to defy shelter-in-place orders and continue working to...

