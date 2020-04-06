Disney takes up to 25% off sitewide with deals on Star Wars, Marvel, and more
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Disney has just launched a sitewide sale, taking *25% off* orders over $100, *20% off* purchases totaling $75 or more, and finally *15% off* orders exceeding $50 when code *SAVEMORE* has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free when locking in that middle threshold. One standout for us is on the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey Deluxe Lightsaber for *$127.50 shipped*. Down from $170, today’s offer saves you over $43 and marks a new all-time low. Measuring over 40-inches long, this detailed replica of Rey’s Lightsaber sports a metal hilt and removable, light-up blade. It’s authentic to the prop used in The Last Jedi and is a must-have for Star Wars fans. Ships with a clear display stand to easily show off in your collection. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers. Head below for additional top picks.
