American Football and Anamanaguchi are throwing a coronavirus relief concert in Minecraft

The Verge Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
American Football and Anamanaguchi are throwing a coronavirus relief concert in MinecraftA number of bands and artists are coming together to put on a virtual benefit concert in Minecraft to raise money for coronavirus research.

Chiptune band Anamanaguchi is teaming up with iconic emo band American Football, electronic artist Baths, and a number of other musicians for the free show. The benefit, called “Nether Meant,” will occur in a fictional space called Elsewither, which is based on the popular Brooklyn bar Elsewhere. The concert will take place in Minecraft in an area where players can visit, and it can also be streamed on Twitch. The festival is being organized by Open Pit, which has thrown festivals in Minecraft previously, including Coalchella, Firefest, and Mine Gala. You get the picture.

Open Pit is selling VIP...
