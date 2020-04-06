YouTube Says It Will Remove 5G Misinformation After People Burn Cell Towers Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

People in the UK are burning 5G towers (and a few LTE ones) out of the mistaken belief that this will somehow fight SARS-CoV-2, aka coronavirus, aka A VIRUS.



People in the UK are burning 5G towers (and a few LTE ones) out of the mistaken belief that this will somehow fight SARS-CoV-2, aka coronavirus, aka A VIRUS.

