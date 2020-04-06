Global  

YouTube Says It Will Remove 5G Misinformation After People Burn Cell Towers

ExtremeTech Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
YouTube Says It Will Remove 5G Misinformation After People Burn Cell TowersPeople in the UK are burning 5G towers (and a few LTE ones) out of the mistaken belief that this will somehow fight SARS-CoV-2, aka coronavirus, aka A VIRUS.

