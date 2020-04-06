Global  

White House signals support for a new international Moon Treaty

TechCrunch Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The international community has struggled for decades to formalize rules regarding the collection and use of resources in space and on the Moon. While the U.S. and all spacefaring countries declined to endorse the most famous attempt, the 1979 “Moon Treaty,” the new Moon race has spurred the White House to announce it is open […]
 President Trump signed an executive order to create a U.S. policy encouraging international support for the recovery and use of space resources on the moon, Mars, and other celestial bodies.

Trump calls dibs on outer space with his latest executive order

Trump calls dibs on outer space with his latest executive orderDonald Trump‘s latest executive order comes straight out of science fiction: He’s officially called dibs on outer space. All of it. The order, titled...
The Next Web Also reported by •CTV NewsReuters

Russia won’t let USA steal the Moon

Sergei Savelyev, deputy head for international cooperation of Russia's federal space agency Roscosmos, accused U.S. President Donald Trump of trying to...
PRAVDA


