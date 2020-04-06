Apple to live stream ‘One World: Together At Home’ virtual concert in benefit of COVID-19 Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The World Health Organization and Global Citizen have announced the “One World: Together At Home” virtual benefit concert for COVID-19 relief efforts. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, the event will be streamed live by Apple as well as many other platforms.



more…



The post Apple to live stream ‘One World: Together At Home’ virtual concert in benefit of COVID-19 appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

Lady Gaga is to bring together some of the world's biggest stars for a virtual concert to mark the "gravity" of the coronavirus pandemic and celebrate frontline workers. People in lockdown will be able to tune in to the One World: Together At Home broadcast on April 18.

