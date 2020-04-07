News24.com | FACT CHECK: How a lie about Bill Gates and a vaccine for the coronavirus exploded on Twitter

2PAPA @News24 @CowansView Your FACT CHECK is a lie also 😅😅 11 seconds ago

Riaan Grobler 🇿🇦 RT @AdriaanBasson: FACT CHECK: How a lie about Bill Gates and a vaccine for the coronavirus exploded on Twitter by ⁦@CowansView⁩ https://t… 52 seconds ago

Objective ZAR @RobertJames113 @AdriaanBasson @CowansView @News24 fact check here was as simple as watching a 9 minute interview!… https://t.co/PPV6W74z3H 1 minute ago

Shadrack Makhado RT @News24: FACT CHECK: How a lie about Bill Gates and a vaccine for the coronavirus exploded on Twitter | @CowansView https://t.co/PGFbI… 3 minutes ago

SToned As F*ck @AdriaanBasson @CowansView FACT CHECK: Most of News24 staff will soon lose their jobs all thanks to the good " Dr "… https://t.co/WgRUGh4LZL 8 minutes ago

Objective ZAR @AdriaanBasson @CowansView k@k excuse. @News24 is supposed to fact check, not investigate facts on Twitter, otherwise we are all journalists 11 minutes ago