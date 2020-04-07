Videos will now be deleted if they falsely link coronavirus to 5G mobile networks.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mikko Tuomela RT @BBCTech: Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke interview https://t.co/F4xrrzSn4u 43 seconds ago Eric Vanderburg Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke interview https://t.co/l6LyoeJJT4 https://t.co/IMzvi0CTCx 5 minutes ago Capital Exits International Ltd Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke interview: Videos will now be deleted if they falsely link cor… https://t.co/kKZKRUJDUl 6 minutes ago MediaDusk Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke interview https://t.co/HWBOjwAFMV https://t.co/9efWduSA2i 8 minutes ago Jyoti Choudrie BBC News - Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke interview https://t.co/PyJ60SavhF 9 minutes ago BBC News Technology Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke interview https://t.co/F4xrrzSn4u 10 minutes ago