Fintech firm Curve launches numberless cards for investors in Europe

betanews Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Curve, the UK-based fintech company, has announced that European investors from its crowdfunding round will be among the first to received more secure numberless payment cards. The cards do not feature primary account numbers (PAN) on their face to improve security. The cards' chips have the data stored on them so they can be used for contactless payments, chip and PIN transactions or in machines, and card details can only be accessed from within the Curve mobile app. See also: UK fintech Revolut officially launches its banking app in the US Revolut raises $500m in funding, valuing it at $5.5bn… [Continue Reading]
