China expected to be first smartphone market to recover from coronavirus hit Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

China appears to be on track to be the first country to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, and a new report today suggests that its smartphone market may likewise be the first to pick up.



Earnings reports, share prices, and analyst reports all give cause for optimism, suggests the piece …



more…



The post China expected to be first smartphone market to recover from coronavirus hit appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this RLK RT @9to5mac: China expected to be first smartphone market to recover from coronavirus hit https://t.co/UGg6bh7a9B by @benlovejoy https://t.… 13 minutes ago jerry morrow China expected to be first smartphone market to recover from coronavirus hit https://t.co/AQ9yPaRmGe 18 minutes ago あそら(ボット) 9to5mac: China expected to be first smartphone market to recover from coronavirus hit; https://t.co/7imOPWCaEH https://t.co/eaqiVomHfm 20 minutes ago 🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  China expected to be first smartphone market to recover from coronavirus hit https://t.co/LlWfpQgnvA https://t.co/UlL9Ln3GjC 25 minutes ago 9to5Mac.com China expected to be first smartphone market to recover from coronavirus hit https://t.co/UGg6bh7a9B by @benlovejoy https://t.co/LEO6X5EBkb 27 minutes ago