Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Boost your immune system with Alchemy of Herbs on Kindle for $2 (Reg. $25)

Boost your immune system with Alchemy of Herbs on Kindle for $2 (Reg. $25)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Amazon is now offering the Alchemy of Herbs Kindle eBook for* $1.99*. Also matched via Apple Books and at Barnes and Noble for Nook. Regularly as much as $25 at Amazon, today’s deal is a giant discount and the best we can find. Just for comparison sale, the paperback version sells for just over $19 right now. Alchemy of Herbs “will show you how to transform common ingredients into foods and remedies that heal.” It explores a number of natural herb snacks and drinks to boost your immune system, offer relief when sick, and provide recipes for “powerful antioxidant” drinks. This 4+ star rated natural herb cookbook features over 284-pages and carries best-seller status at Amazon. More details below. more…

The post Boost your immune system with Alchemy of Herbs on Kindle for $2 (Reg. $25) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.