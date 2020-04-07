New email service aims to give users full control of their inboxes Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Email is now the primary form of communication for most people, but a side effect of that is it's also become the primary means of distributing malware and other threats as well as becoming an advertising medium. Edison Software has announced that this summer it's launching OnMail, which it claims is the first mail service to provide users with full control over what can enter their inboxes. OnMail uses a simplified mailbox design built for more natural usability and common-sense functionality that parallels the way consumers use and think about email. It also offers consumers a revolutionary new Permission Control… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

