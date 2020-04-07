Global  

PUBG Mobile’s 7 Days Challenge Encourages Players To Stay At Home

Fossbytes Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
During the nationwide lockdown in India, more people are spending their day by indulging themselves in gaming. And to encourage players to stay home even further, PUBG Mobile has decided to host a 7 Days Challenge, starting today. The 7-Day Challenge by PUBG Mobile is to push forward the #PlayApartTogether campaign created by (World Health […]

The post PUBG Mobile’s 7 Days Challenge Encourages Players To Stay At Home appeared first on Fossbytes.
