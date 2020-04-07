Global  

Austin-based SourceDay closes $12.5 million for its supply chain management software

TechCrunch Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Austin-based SourceDay, which sells supply chain management software, said it raised $12.5 million in its latest round of financing. The company developed software to manage the relationship between companies and the businesses they source raw materials from as part of their direct spending needs. Baird Capital led the round with participation from existing investors including […]
