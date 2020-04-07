Global  

Firefox gets a refreshed address bar

TechCrunch Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Mozilla is launching version 75 of its Firefox browser today. As always, there are plenty of bug fixes and changes for developers who write web apps, but the marquee feature of this update is a refreshed address bar. Given how often you likely use the address bar — though these days it’s often more of […]
