The CEO of a cloud-based trading tech startup that saw a 30% surge in business last month says the coronavirus is a catalyst for overhauling how Wall Street works

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The CEO of a cloud-based trading tech startup that saw a 30% surge in business last month says the coronavirus is a catalyst for overhauling how Wall Street works· Cloud9 Technologies CEO and cofounder, Gerald Starr, said the novel coronavirus is the catalyst that will change Wall Street firms' trading floors forever.
· Cloud9 is a cloud-based voice communications platform that can replace trading turrets, hardware traders use to instantly connect with colleagues, brokers, and...
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Wall Street Hopeful Coronavirus Signs

Wall Street Hopeful Coronavirus Signs 00:32

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday as investors were encouraged by hopeful signs about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with health insurers getting an additional boost from the announcement that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was suspending...

