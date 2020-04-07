Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > RIDGID’s NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum + auto-detailing kit drops to $99 (Reg. $140)

RIDGID’s NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum + auto-detailing kit drops to $99 (Reg. $140)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Home Depot is now offering the RIDGID 14-Gallon 6.0-Peak HP NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for *$99 shipped*. Regularly $140, today’s deal is a solid $40 discount and the best price we can find. Along with the 20-foot power cord and full lifetime warranty, this model comes with a pair of extension wands, a standard hose, utility nozzle, wet nozzle, and a 7-piece auto-detailing kit with a soft bristle brush, and more. Ideal for messy clean-ups and spills in the garage, all the accessories lock in to place so nothing falls off when in use and you’ll find dedicated storage space for everything else. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Home Depot customers. More details below. more…

The post RIDGID’s NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum + auto-detailing kit drops to $99 (Reg. $140) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.