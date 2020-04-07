A poor economic outlook may negatively affect US consumers' appetite for flagship smartphones

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Early sales in South Korea of Samsung's 5G-capable Galaxy S20 series were 30% lower than those of last year's comparable Galaxy S10 series, suggesting consumers are hesitant to purchase expensive flagship devices given broader economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters.



