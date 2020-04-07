Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store for the week of April 5th.

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

3. Dark Sky Weather, Apple

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

6. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Pulse Oximeter - Heart Rate and Oxygen Monitor App, digiDoc Technologies AS

8. Clue: The Classic Mystery Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. NBA 2K20, 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3. Hangouts Meet by Google, Google LLC

4. Houseparty, Life On Air, Inc

5. Google Classroom, Google LLC

6. Save The Girl!, Lion Studios

7. Join Clash, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

8. Fishdom, Playrix

9. Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Corporation

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Teach Your Monster to Read, Teach Monster Games Ltd.

7. XtraMath, XtraMath

8. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

10. Dark Sky Weather, Apple

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Google Classroom, Google LLC

3. Save The Girl!, Lion Studios

4. Hangouts Meet by Google, Google LLC

5. Wheel Smash, Rollic Games

6. Google Chrome, Google LLC

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Join Clash, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

9. Seesaw Class, Seesaw Learning, Inc.

10. Fishdom, Playrix
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.