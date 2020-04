As Tim Cook announced over the weekend, Apple has designed and is shipping a custom Face Shield to medical workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. Now, Apple has shared a support document with more details on the Face Shield. more… The post Apple publishes new details for its Face Shield designed to help health workers avoid coronavirus appeared first on 9to5Mac.

