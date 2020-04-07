Microsoft’s CTO explains how AI can help health care in the US right now Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

This week for our Vergecast interview series, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel chats with Microsoft chief technology officer Kevin Scott about his new book Reprogramming the American Dream: From Rural America to Silicon Valley―Making AI Serve Us All.



Scott’s book tackles how artificial intelligence and machine learning can help rural America in a more grounding way, from employment to education to public health. In one chapter of his book, Scott focuses on how AI can assist with health care and diagnostic issues — a prominent concern in the US today, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the interview, Scott refocuses the solutions he describes in the book around the current crisis, specifically supercomputers Microsoft has been... This week for our Vergecast interview series, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel chats with Microsoft chief technology officer Kevin Scott about his new book Reprogramming the American Dream: From Rural America to Silicon Valley―Making AI Serve Us All.Scott’s book tackles how artificial intelligence and machine learning can help rural America in a more grounding way, from employment to education to public health. In one chapter of his book, Scott focuses on how AI can assist with health care and diagnostic issues — a prominent concern in the US today, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.In the interview, Scott refocuses the solutions he describes in the book around the current crisis, specifically supercomputers Microsoft has been... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this