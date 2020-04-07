SpaceX’s first-gen Dragon cargo capsule left the ISS for the last time Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

This morning, a first-generation SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule left the International Space Station (ISS). The Dragon CRS-20 will return to Earth with more than 4,000 pounds of scientific experiments and other cargo, NASA said. This spacecraft, which h... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this