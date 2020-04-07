Apple Maps prioritizes grocery, food delivery and medical searches
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () To help users more easily find food and medical services during the coronavirus pandemic, Apple updated its Maps app, reprioritizing the searchable categories by placing grocery stores, restaurants that are providing delivery, and medical services at...
This the moment a couple collected a food order - by dropping a bag down on a line from their balcony. Olivia Bull and Ashley Moran filmed themselves using a home made contraption to receive their takeaway meal from a Deliveroo driver.Ashley, 28 of Bristol, can be seen lowering a bag down on the...