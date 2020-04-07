Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple Maps prioritizes grocery, food delivery and medical searches

Apple Maps prioritizes grocery, food delivery and medical searches

engadget Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
To help users more easily find food and medical services during the coronavirus pandemic, Apple updated its Maps app, reprioritizing the searchable categories by placing grocery stores, restaurants that are providing delivery, and medical services at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Couple collect food order by lowering bag from their balcony

Couple collect food order by lowering bag from their balcony 00:47

 This the moment a couple collected a food order - by dropping a bag down on a line from their balcony. Olivia Bull and Ashley Moran filmed themselves using a home made contraption to receive their takeaway meal from a Deliveroo driver.Ashley, 28 of Bristol, can be seen lowering a bag down on the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Alpha199347812

Alpha1 RT @Harry_Robots: Apple Maps prioritizes grocery, food delivery and medical searches: MT @mikequindazzi https://t.co/KbQ1Hl7JAr https://t.c… 4 days ago

Harry_Robots

Harry Miller Apple Maps prioritizes grocery, food delivery and medical searches: MT @mikequindazzi https://t.co/KbQ1Hl7JAr https://t.co/vdxzahnvBm 5 days ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce RT @Juchtervbergen: Apple Maps prioritizes grocery, food delivery and medical searches https://t.co/feAaNALzAK https://t.co/xf3JDvBScT 6 days ago

yuheikondo0911

Yuhei RT @engadget: Apple Maps prioritizes grocery, food delivery and medical searches https://t.co/cB5F9w6Kp7 https://t.co/LQ1aWMwRTE 6 days ago

puledo

Donald Pule Apple Maps prioritizes grocery, food delivery and medical searches https://t.co/fHdbVxZuet #Technology #technews #puledo_tech_update 6 days ago

anthonyscyuen

Anthony Yuen Apple Maps prioritizes grocery, food delivery and medical searches https://t.co/wKmNxWzi1D via @engadget 6 days ago

Julisbiztech

Julie Allen Apple Maps prioritizes grocery, food delivery and medical searches https://t.co/kaG8FquZoE https://t.co/FcbFlVE4c6 6 days ago

nehavedi

Neha Rushi Vora Apple Maps prioritizes grocery, food delivery and medical searches https://t.co/e9sjAJDmCh https://t.co/z9VDdeWQXI 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.