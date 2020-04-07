Global  

Nuro gets OK to test its driverless delivery vehicles on California public roads

TechCrunch Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Autonomous delivery startup Nuro has been granted a permit to begin driverless testing on California’s public roads, paving the way for the company to roll out commercial operations throughout the state. Nuro, which raised $940 million from SoftBank Vision Fund last year, is allowed to put two of its low-speed electric R2 delivery vehicles on […]
