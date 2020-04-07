Global  

SpaceX and NASA test the system Crew Dragon staff would use to exit the launch area in an emergency

TechCrunch Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
SpaceX and NASA are in the process of final preparations prior to launching their first crewed spaceflight mission – Demo-2, which is technically still a demonstration mission needed to validate SpaceX’s Crew Dragon for transporting humans during regular flight. But actual astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be on board the historic flight, which […]
