The Da Vinci Code drops to $3 on Kindle to keep you occupied at home (70% off)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Amazon is offering The Da Vinci Code on Kindle for *$2.99*. For comparison, the hardcover goes for $10 right now, and that’s what the eBook generally fetches as well. The Da Vinci Code is one of the most well-known books around and tells a fantastic story. More than 81 million copies have been sold, and this #1 best-seller on Amazon is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat as you spend a bit more time at home. This book “marries the gusto of an international murder mystery with a collection of fascinating esoteria culled from 2,000-years of Western history.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

