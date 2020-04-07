Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 7 of the most important enterprise tech trends amid the coronavirus crisis that could make or break the stocks of enterprise tech giants like Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Dell or Intel (MSFT, CRM, GOOG, AMZN, ORCL, DELL, INTC)

7 of the most important enterprise tech trends amid the coronavirus crisis that could make or break the stocks of enterprise tech giants like Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Dell or Intel (MSFT, CRM, GOOG, AMZN, ORCL, DELL, INTC)

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
7 of the most important enterprise tech trends amid the coronavirus crisis that could make or break the stocks of enterprise tech giants like Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Dell or Intel (MSFT, CRM, GOOG, AMZN, ORCL, DELL, INTC)· *Wall Street analysts say the coronavirus crash has triggered 7 key trends that could impact big tech names led by Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Oracle, Dell, IBM and Intel.*
· *The pandemic has led to a collapse in demand for gear used to set up private data centers.*
· *On the other hand, businesses are expected to embrace...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Tech In the Age of Covid-19

Tech In the Age of Covid-19 02:51

 A top tech expert says there's "a bunch of really great work" currently happening as different sectors collaborate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kevin Scott, chief technology officer and executive vice president of Microsoft, said tech companies, public health professionals, medical professionals,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SAI

Business Insider Tech 7 of the most important enterprise tech trends amid the coronavirus crisis that could make or break the stocks of e… https://t.co/2CFB9YcEH2 5 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang 🇨🇦 7 of the most important enterprise tech trends amid the coronavirus crisis that could make or break the stocks of e… https://t.co/h1K1bqT04r 10 minutes ago

Glackinreports

Michael Glackin Westminster support helpful, “but it is the role of Scottish Enterprise and Scottish government to fill in the gaps… https://t.co/EvfLiAI8ZC 2 days ago

alphagroup_tech

AlphaGroup RT @DigitalPrimates: Read the most important Enterprise React articles, every 2 weeks. Join Newsletter: https://t.co/SNn5dcKozh https://t… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.